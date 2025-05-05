Royal Bank of Canada Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $56.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GFL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 533,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. GFL Environmental’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $15,041,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,836,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.