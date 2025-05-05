Truist Financial Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $36.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPRT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

EPRT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.00. 238,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,303. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 161,697 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

