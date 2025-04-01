Tradewinds LLC. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 109.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

