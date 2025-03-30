Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Netflix were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,876.48. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.02.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $933.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $971.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $868.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

