Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Short Interest Update

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,622,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $5,205,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 117,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 71,233 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Lyell Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.41.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 323,792.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
