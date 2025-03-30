Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Short Interest Update

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYEL

Insider Transactions at Lyell Immunopharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

In related news, CEO Lynn Seely acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 712,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,625. This trade represents a 32.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sumant Ramachandra bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 733,000 shares of company stock worth $429,550. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,622,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $5,205,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 117,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 71,233 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 8.8 %

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Lyell Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.41.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 323,792.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.