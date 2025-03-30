Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 181,474 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teekay by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teekay by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 338,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Stock Performance

NYSE:TK opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $613.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.56. Teekay has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

