Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $1.38 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.