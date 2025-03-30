Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect Nano-X Imaging to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $302.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NNOX shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

