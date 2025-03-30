Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TRT stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.87% of Trio-Tech International worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

