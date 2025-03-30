Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

APTO stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 703,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 301,634 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Aptose Biosciences worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

