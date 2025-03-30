Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $871.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Ducommun by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

