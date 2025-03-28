Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 2,257.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $400.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.77. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $335.73 and a 12 month high of $550.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.05 and a 200-day moving average of $407.78.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 42.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.