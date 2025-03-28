Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 1,811.9% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 898,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.27. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.