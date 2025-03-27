Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,098 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Chubb worth $75,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Chubb by 23.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 760,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 299.6% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

Chubb stock opened at $295.16 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.35. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.