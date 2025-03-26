Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 23rd

Accenture, Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, QUALCOMM, Halliburton, and Medtronic are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to the shares of companies that are heavily involved in developing, implementing, or utilizing AI technologies. These companies may range from established tech giants to innovative startups, often focusing on machine learning, automation, or data analytics, making them attractive for investors looking to capitalize on advancements in AI. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,733,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,577. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.56. 9,798,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,139. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,353,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,208,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $827.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $971.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $984.34. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,940,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.98. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,966,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,804,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

MDT traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,027,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07. The company has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Featured Articles