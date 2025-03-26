Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Incyte (INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2025 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/18/2025 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2025 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Incyte had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

2/11/2025 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Incyte Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,561.36. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,150.23. This trade represents a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

