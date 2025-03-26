Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 23rd

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, Cabot, Snow Lake Resources, and SolarEdge Technologies are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are equity securities that represent ownership in companies involved in the mining, processing, or production of lithium. This metal is a key component in rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, making these stocks integral to the rapidly growing green technology sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.30. The stock had a trading volume of 41,069,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,964,797. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $500.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average of $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. 4,483,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $67.23 and a 52 week high of $137.50.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

SQM stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,907. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Cabot (CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

CBT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 996,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,589. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.75. Cabot has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Snow Lake Resources (LITM)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

LITM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 109,726,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. Snow Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. 2,659,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.78. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

