IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a 20.0% increase from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

IDT Price Performance

Shares of IDT stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.83. IDT has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.35 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

In other news, CTO David Wartell sold 17,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $806,334.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

