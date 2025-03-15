The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,430 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up about 1.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.22% of The Cigna Group worth $172,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Swedbank AB lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 570,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $197,569,000 after buying an additional 119,681 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,866,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.31.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

