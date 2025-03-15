Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCP opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.