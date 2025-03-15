Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCP opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $24.26.
About Oxford Lane Capital
