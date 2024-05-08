X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.98

Shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 17452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SWS Partners owned 0.17% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

