Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 365,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,742. The company has a market cap of $132.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.87. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Vigil Neuroscience worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

