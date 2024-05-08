Lincoln National Corp Invests $2.08 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 70,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,982. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

