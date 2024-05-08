Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,320 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,963,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after buying an additional 116,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Radian Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,587,000 after acquiring an additional 204,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. 51,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,981. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

