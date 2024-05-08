Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $345,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 35,265 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MQY opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

