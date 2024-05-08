The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

