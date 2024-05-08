Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 116,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 78,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPB opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

In related news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,046.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 2,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,046.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $199,607.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,984.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,223 shares of company stock worth $273,830. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPB shares. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

