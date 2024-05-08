BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,203,000 after acquiring an additional 66,951 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 136.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,746,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 853,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in BILL by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 768,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,386,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.68. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.35.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

