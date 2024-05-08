Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,210 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.82. 4,133,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.40. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

