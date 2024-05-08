Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,219 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,006.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,381 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,238,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,824,000 after acquiring an additional 119,372 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,096,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.53 during trading on Wednesday. 1,947,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,779. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

