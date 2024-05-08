Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.340-1.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 2,811,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.80, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

