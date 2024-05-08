Northern Financial Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 8,630 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,562,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,813,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. 383,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,790. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

