Argus Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $245.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

Shares of AVY traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.38. 74,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,473. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $225.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,568 shares of company stock worth $3,143,502 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

