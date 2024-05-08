Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Ichor stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.98. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 311,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 55,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

