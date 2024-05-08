Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,864,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

