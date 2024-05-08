dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001564 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $8,588.13 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00129278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011832 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,105,282 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97699175 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $8,741.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

