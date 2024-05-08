Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.65.

NYSE PLTR opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,356,273 shares of company stock worth $182,143,602. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 247,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,537,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,599,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

