Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 81,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $637.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $32.61.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.