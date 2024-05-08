Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $265.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Inter & Co, Inc. Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

