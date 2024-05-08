Exelon Co. (EXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 14th

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Exelon has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Exelon has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

EXC opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

