Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Allegiant Travel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Allegiant Travel has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 128,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $71.57. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $130.93.
Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel
In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGT. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
