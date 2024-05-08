Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of Texas Instruments worth $3,398,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,162. The company has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

