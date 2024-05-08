Unilever (NYSE:UL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Argus

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Argus from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

Unilever Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Unilever

UL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,604. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 26.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.