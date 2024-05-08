21,381 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BBMC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,364. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

