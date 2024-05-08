Lincoln National Corp Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 223,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 162,960 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH remained flat at $57.74 during trading on Wednesday. 396,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,975. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

