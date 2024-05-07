Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading Down 5.7%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 13,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 24,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $684.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.53). Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 213.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

