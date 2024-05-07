Monero Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $43.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $132.87 or 0.00207097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,160.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.21 or 0.00759363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00128237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00042818 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00062661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00102035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,433,429 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.