Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $222.55, but opened at $211.54. Primerica shares last traded at $215.86, with a volume of 16,533 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Primerica by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.33.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

