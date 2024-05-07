Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Up 0.6%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.68. Approximately 162,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 347,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

