Klaytn Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $648.35 million and $10.84 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000469 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Klaytn Coin Profile
Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,942,904,848 coins and its circulating supply is 3,628,879,265 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation.
Klaytn Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.
